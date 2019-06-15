Breaking News: Ghana names strongest starting line-up to face South Africa, Gyan benched

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has named his strongest line-up for Saturday's pre-Africa Cup of Nations friendly against South Africa with several expected first teamers including Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey and Kwadwo Asamoah in the team.

Former captain Asamoah Gyan was dropped to the bench even though the starting line up is considered as the most likely first team for the Black Stars in this month's tournament in Egypt.

First choice shot stopper Richard Ofori who plays in South Africa will start in the goalposts for the Black Stars as he has completely dominated that area in the team.

He will be protected by the central defensive pair of Kassim Nuhu and John Boye while Andy Yiadom and Agbenyenu Lumor playing on the right and left back positions respectively.

In a massive switch in positions, Kwadwo Asamoah and Thomas Partey start in the heart of midfield with Christian Atsu and Thomas Agyepong switching positions on the left and right flanks.

This means Mubarak Wakaso who has for years mastered the midfield position drops to the bench - in another show that Appiah will keep rotating players.

Jordan Ayew will play as the lone striker with his brother Andre Ayew playing just behind him.

Captain André Ayew will lead the Black Stars for Saturday’s friendly match against South Africa at the Police Stadium in Al Jalal, Dubai.

The match which is scheduled to kick off at 17h30(13:30GMT) is expected to be Ghana’s last training match as they prepare for the continent’s showpiece competition.

The Black Stars will open their AFCON campaign against Benin on 25 June in Ismailia and four days later take on African champions Cameroon at the same venue.

Their last game will be against Guinea Bissau on 2 July 2019 in Suez.

Ghana XI vs South Africa:

Richard Ofori,

Andy Yiadom

Lumor Agbeyenu

John Boye

Kassim Nuhu

Kwadwo Asamoah

Thomas Partey

Christian Atsu

Thomas Agyepong

Andre Dede Ayew

Jordan Ayew