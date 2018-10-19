BREAKING NEWS: Ghana pull out of Africa inter club competition next year

The Ghana FA has pulled out of Africa’s inter club competition next year.

The Normalisation Committee of Ghana football met owners and administrators of Premier League and Division One clubs on Friday, October 19, at the Alisa Hotel.

The decision by the Normalisation Committee means no Ghanaian club will take part in either the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup

Ghana joins some minnows in Africa football like Comoros, Eritrea, Guinea Bissau, Reunion, Mauritius, Sao Tome and Principe as well as Sierra Leone and Somalia who will not be making appearance at next season's competitions.

The Ghana Premier League came to an abrupt end in June this year following investigations by celebrated journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas on Corruption in the Ghanaian game and domestic football has been dead since then.

Medeama SC, who were sitting atop of the league standings expressed their interest in representing the country in the CAF Champions League whilst second-place AshantiGold as well as Asante Kotoko were eyeing the Confederations Cup slot but the Normalisation Committee maintains that no club will will play in any CAF Competition.