Breaking News: Ghana star Samuel Owusu joins Saudi Arabia top-flight side Al-Fayha FC

Ghana winger Samuel Owusu has joined has joined Saudi Arabian top-flight side Al-Fayha FC on a bumper contract, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The 23-year-old joins on a three-year deal after ending his spell at Serbian side Čukarički.

The Ghana star signed the dotted lines on Monday after passing a mandatory medical in Dubai.

The wideman has opted for the gulf after receiving multiple offers from Europe.

Owusu becomes the seventh foreign player snapped by the vastly-rich club ahead of the new season.

The hugely talented Ghanaian has settled on the gulf after being chased by FC Basel, FC Cologne and FC Metz amongst clubs who scouted him.

Owusu, who previously played for model Ghanaian second-tier Vision FC, had also been linked with a move to German giants Borrusia Dortmund as well as French giants Marseille and Paris St-Germain.

He started his professional career in 2014 after signing for Serbian side Radnik Sordolica.

He moved to Turkish side Genclerberligi before returning to the Serbian league to sign for Čukarički in 2017 where he scored seven goals and provided 10 assists last season.

He becomes the latest Ghanaian player to join the Saudi Arabia top-flight after compatriot Ernest Asante signed for Al-Hazem last week.