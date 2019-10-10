Breaking News: Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena suffers heart problem, ruled out indefinitely

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena has suffered a fresh heartbreaking setback to his career as Spanish club Zaragaoza have detected an unknown heart problem during a routine medical check, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 24-year-old has been ruled out of action indefinitely for the Spanish second tier side following the unspecified heart problem discovered while he was undergoing regular health tests on Wednesday.

Dwamena undergo further tests from Thursday with specialists on heart problems to determine the exact defect that has resulted in the medical team of Zaragoza calling for the Ghana attacker to stop playing or training indefinitely.

"The striker will undergo new tests to determine the extent of his illness. Real Zaragoza is confident of Raphael Dwamena's fast and complete recovery," the club said about the Ghanaian player.

Despite this promising estimates by the medical team of Zaragoza, Ghanasoccernet.com investigations have revealed that doctors were alerted to the potential problems because of the extreme fatigue he suffers at the end of matches.

Dwamena, who is on loan from Spanish top-flight side Levante, has played nine matches - all as a starter - so far this season, he has surprised the doctors to have played the entire duration of the matches.

He has already managed to score two goals this season and has won a place in the starting line-up as one of the key players.

This is the second time Dwamena has faced serious health problems with English side Brighton pulling out of a deal to sign the striker from FC Zurich because the striker failed a medical two years ago.

The Ghanaian had agreed personal terms with Albion after they had a bid, reported to be around 15m euros (£13.8m), accepted by his Swiss club.

"The club would like to wish Raphael the very best for the future," said Brighton in a statement.

The then newly-promoted Seagulls had lost both of their opening Premier League games and were to score a goal prompting them to approach FC Zurich for the deal.

However the deal was stopped after they discovered the unspecified health problem which prompted him to undergo treatment before he returned to the pitch.

Ghanasoccernet.com wishes Raphael Dwamena a speedy recovery.