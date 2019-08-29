Video: Ghana U20 defender Nana Kwame Antwi joins French giants Lille

Ghana U20 defender Nana Kwame Antwi has completed a lucrative move to French giants Lille, Ghanasoccernet.com can reveal.

The 19-year-old sealed a one-season loan deal with the Ligue 1 side with the option for a permanent deal.

The youth international signed the contract with the French top-flight side on Thursday afternoon after arriving in France.

The versatile player moves from Lori Vanadzor after spending just one season with the Armenian top-flight side.

Antwi will play with the junior side of Lille where he is expected to hone his playing career in the French football system.

"The LOSC continues to prepare for the future with the arrival of the promising defender Nana Kwame Antwi," a statement from Lille read on Thursday.

"At just 19, the Ghana U20 international is on loan (with call option) for a season at LOSC by FC Lori Vanadzor (Armenia). He will evolve initially with the group Pro 2."

"Young and early detected, Nana Antwi has a certain margin of progression that it will continue to develop among the Dogues, in the group Pro 2 Lille, at first.

"The LOSC is delighted to welcome this hope of African football and wishes it the best of adaptations."

After a full season with Lori Vanadzor where he played 33 games (2859 minutes of play in total), he joined Lille to prove himself with the reserve team before a possible promotion to the first team.

Versatile, Nana Antwi can play on the right side of the defence but also as a winger or a midfielder.

With good physical qualities, he is also interesting with the ball, especially with his dribbling ability.

But he is also effective defensively where his aggression and speed are his major assets when counter attacking the opponent.

Below is the video highlights of the performance of Nana Antwi