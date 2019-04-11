Breaking News: Ghana unseeded for 2019 AFCON draw; Stars to get tough opponents

Ghana are set to be handed tough Group opponents for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after CAF put the Black Stars in the second-tier of teams for Friday's draw in Cairo.

The four-time African champions are in Pot 2 alongside DR Congo, Mali, Cote D'Ivoire, Guinea and Algeria.

This after the Confederation of African Football decided to use the latest FIFA World rankings (released on 4 April) for the pots and seedings.

Ghana will have one of the six top seeds; hosts Egypt, defending champions Cameroon, Senegal , Tunisia, sworn-rivals Nigeria or Morocco in their Group.

Pot 3 has South Africa, Uganda, Benin, debutants Mauritania, Madagascar and Kenya.

Lowly-ranked nations Zimbabwe, Namibia, Guinea-Bissau, Angola, Tanzania and Burundi are in Pot 4.

The 24 finalists have been divided into four pots‚ each containing six teams‚ which will be drawn into the six first round groups.

After the first round, the top two sides in each Group will advance to the second round‚ along with the four best third-placed teams.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will run from 21 June to 19 July and will for the first time have 24 teams.

Africa Cup of Nations draw pots:

Pot 1: Egypt, Cameroon, Senegal , Tunisia, Nigeria and Morocco.

Pot 2: DR Congo, Ghana, Mali, Cote D'Ivoire, Guinea and Algeria

Pot 3: South Africa, Uganda, Benin, Mauritania, Madagascar and Kenya

Pot 4: Zimbabwe, Namibia, Guinea-Bissau, Angola, Tanzania and Burundi