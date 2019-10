Habiba Atta has been elected to represent women’s football on the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association.

The founder of Kumasi based Fabulous Ladies FC won the seat by a close margin as she beat off competition from Evelyn Nsiah Otchere by just a single vote.

Out of the 16 delegates that voted, Habiba had 8 votes, followed by Evelyn Nsiah 7 votes, Rosalind Amoah with 1 vote and Edna had none.