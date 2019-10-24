Breaking News: Habiba Atta grabs Ghana FA Exco position after winning women's vote

Madam Habiba Attah has made history by becoming the first woman to be elected to serve on the women's slot of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association after coasting to the electoral victory by the slimmest margin on Thursday in Accra.

Kumasi-based Attah was contesting the seat reserved for women's football for the first time in Ghanaian football history and she secured the votes of the club to take per place after the tight race.

The veteran football administrator defeated highly respected Rosalind Amoh, Edna Quagraine and Evelyn Nsiah Asare after gaining eight votes of the clubs in the women's top-flight.

She sneaked past Evelyn Nsiah Asare by just one vote with the university lecturer gathering seven votes.

Rosalind Amoh, who previously worked with the women's league board, got one vote with Quagraine getting zero votes.

Habiba Attah will represent women's football in the incoming Ghana Football Association administration on a legitimate women's seat as there was no slot for women on the Exco in the past.

Linear Addy was the female to serve on the Exco the last time but she won her role from the Constituent Bodies bloc.

The vote continues throughout the day with other positions left to be filled on the executive committee.

Madam Habiba Attah will serve on the Exco for the next four years as this is seen as her reward for working hard for club owners for years.

The GFA President Election will be held on Friday, with six candidates vying for the top job.