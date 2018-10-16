Breaking News: Hearts contract rebel Samudeen arrives in Angola for Petro Atletico switch

Want-away Hearts of Oak midfielder Samudeen Ibrahim has arrived in Angola to seal a switch with giants Petro Atletico, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 22-year-old arrived in the Southern African country on Tuesday ahead of him sealing the switch to the side seeking to revive their fortunes in African Club competitions.

The player's representative Micky Boafo held negotiations over a two-year contract before agreeing his personal terms with the Luanda-based club.

He will Ibrahim sign the two-year deal with on Wednesday or Thursday if he passes a full medical test.

This comes just hours after Ghana's leading football news outfit, Ghanasoccernet.com revealed that he is on the verge of moving to Morocco to sign for Raja.

But the Moroccans were gazumped by the Angolans with good personal terms for the player.

The midfielder travelled even though he is embroiled in a contractual dispute with his club Hearts of Oak who have suspended him indefinitely for ''multiple violations of his contract''.

But the player's representative insists he a free agent.

''Samudeen is out of contract because the contract was supposed to end at the end of the 2017/2018 season league season and once the league has been suspended then the contract has run out,'' Micky Saddick Boafo said.

''Per FIFA rules, if you have about six months to see off your contract you are free to interact with other clubs and locally some have expressed interest but an agent from Raja Casablanca has also contacted us so we are negotiating with them.''

Ibrahim joined Hearts of Oak three seasons ago from King Solomon FC shortly after he was named Best Player for the 2015/2016 Division One League campaign.