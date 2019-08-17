Breaking News: Hugely talented Ghana star Kingsley Sarfo released from prison in Sweden

Hugely talented Ghana winger Kingsley Sarfo has been released from prison in Sweden earlier than expected and has been deported to his home country.

The 24-year-old was released early this week on the ground of good conduct following his incarceration over a rape accusation which he vehemently denies.

He was jailed for two years and eight months in the European country for two child rape counts, a Malmo District Court ruled in June 2018.

His appeal to have the sentence overturned was rejected five months later was rejected, ensuring that he would spent all the months in prison.

Sarfo had been in prison after he was charged with defilement in Sweden months earlier and all was taken into consideration for his early release.

He was immediately released from custody and deported to Ghana where he is planning to restart his promising career with one of the local teams.

The midfielder, who took Sweden by storm with his speed and great dribbling ability, is the second Ghanaian player to be jailed in the European country following the ordeal of Kwame Bonsu.

Bonsu returned home to play for giants Asante Kotoko just for one season before he was snapped up by Tunisian giants Esperance following his exploits in Confederation Cup.

Sarofo pleaded not guilty to the allegation levelled against him because he didn’t know the girl was under-aged, there were claims that the 23-year-old has been involved in several sexual activities against under-aged girls since joining Malmo FF.

When he was arrested it became glaring that the Ghanaian will be convicted after a heartbreaking picture of talented Ghanaian emerged with the enforcer in handcuffs and shackles like a terrorist as he arrived in a Swedish court from prison for the start of his rape trial.

The Malmo District Court presided over prosecutor Rikard Darell passed judgment on the former Sirius midfielder as he has been sentenced to two-years and eight month jail sentence.

The judge ruled that Sarfo must be deported from Sweden after serving his jail term.

Coach Kwesi Appiah handed Sarfo his maiden Black Stars call-up when he was invited for Ghana’s FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda two years ago but the allegations surrounding him curtailed his international career.