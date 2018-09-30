BREAKING NEWS: Karela FC owner David Brigidi passes on

Owner of Ghana Premier League debutantes Karela United Mr. David Brigidi known in footballing circles as Senatore Brigidi has passed on this morning, according news gathered by Ghanasoccernet.com

The Businessman was confirmed dead on Sunday morning after a short illness.

David Cobbina Brigidi, a lawyer by profession, was elected Senator for the Bayelsa Central constituency of Bayelsa State, Nigeria at the start of the fourth Republic running on the People Democratic Party (PDP) platform.

The 56-year-old who hails from Nigeria was a senator for the Bayelsa Central constituency of Bayelsa State between 1997 to 2007.

Mr. Brigidi bought Karela FC in 2013 and has bankrolled the team as they earn promotion to the top flight this season.

Mr. Brigidi also owned Karela Oil & Gas Nigeria, Karela Hotels & Resort Ghana, Kareela Oil & Gas Ghana, Re-Routine Air Limited, Adef Energy Services, Shores & Savannah (Law Partners) and South Field Petroleum.