BREAKING NEWS: King Faisal's appeal rejected by CAS in dispute with GFA, incurring legal costs

The Court of Arbitration for Sports has rejected King Faisal FC's appeal against the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Appeals Committee's decision in the case against Tamale City FC.

CAS confirmed the Ghana FA's decision, and the costs of arbitration will be covered by the Kumasi-based club.

CAS announced the decision to both parties on Friday, October 27, 2023.

They had already paid a CHF45,000 fee to CAS.

Additionally, Faisal is required to bear their own costs and pay CHF 4,000 to the Ghana FA as a contribution toward the Ghana FA's legal fees and expenses during the arbitration proceedings.

The Ghana FA was represented by Naa Ofofoley Nortey and Prosper Harrison Addo, while Faisal was represented by Lawyer Quayson.

Faisal are currently competing in Ghana Division One League Zone 2 after being relegated from the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.