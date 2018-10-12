Breaking News: Kotoko name Yacouba, Bonsu in strong starting line-up to face Black Stars

Kotoko coack CK Akonnor has named in-form striker Yacouba Songne and back-from-jail midfielder Kwame 'Conte' Bonsu in his strong starting line-up to face Ghana's national team on Friday, Ghanasoccernet.com can reveal.

Akonnor, who is taking charge of his first major match for the Porcupine Warriors, has deployed all his top men for the match with goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim starting the game.

Abass Mohammed, who had a stint with the Black Stars as well as the leagues in the USA and Turkey, will get his place at the left-back in his first game for the Kumasi-based side with captain Amos Frimpong playing at the right-back.

Wahab Adams and Agyemang Badu will be at the heart of the defence while Richard Senanu and Jordan Opoku will control things in defensive midfield.

Bonsu, who has returned to Ghana after serving a jail sentence in Sweden, will start from the right side of midfield with Obed Owusu playing in the opposite direction.

Kwame Boahene will partner Yacouba in attack as they seek to secure a historic victory over the Black Stars.

The 26-year-old Burkinabe import has been outstanding for the Porcupine Warriors since joined from Malian side Stade Malian.

Songne scored a brace as Kumasi Asante Kotoko defeated defending Champions Aduana Stars to crown the first round of the Zylofon Cash Premier League in style.

Below is the Kotoko starting line-up

Danlad Ibrahim Amos frimpong Abass Mohammed Wahab Adams Agyemang Badu Richard Senanu Kwame Conte Jordan Opoku Kwame Boahene Obed Owusu Yacouba Songne