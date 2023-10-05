BREAKING NEWS: Kurt Okraku endorsed for second term as GFA President with overwhelming support

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has received a resounding vote of confidence to lead the country's football for another four years.

The endorsement came during the GFA Elective Congress held at the Global Dream Hotel in Tamale, where Okraku stood unopposed following the disqualification of George Afriyie.

Out of the 124 delegates eligible to vote, a total of 120 delegates participated in the election. The overwhelming support for Okraku was evident, with 117 delegates voting "YES" in favor of his continuation, while only three voted "NO."

The 52-year-old leader assumed office in 2019 amidst challenges, notably the aftermath of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas expose and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these hurdles, Okraku's first term was marked by commendable achievements, earning him the endorsement for a second term.

Under Okraku's leadership, women's football in Ghana has witnessed remarkable progress, with both Hasaacas Ladies and Ampem Darkoa Ladies earning qualification to the African Women's Champions League. Additionally, the Black Stars successfully secured a spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup after missing out in 2018.

Notably, Ghanaian clubs Medeama and Dreams FC achieved historic qualifications to the group stages of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup, respectively, marking a significant milestone in Ghanaian club football.

The Ghana Premier League also experienced an injection of investments, with Betpawa taking over as the headline sponsor after several years without one. The Division One League welcomed Access Bank as a partner, while women's football gained sponsors such as Malta Guinness and Betway. These developments underscore the substantial confidence that has been restored in Ghanaian football under Okraku's leadership.

Okraku's endorsement for a second term reflects the faith placed in his ability to steer Ghanaian football toward further growth and success in the coming years.