Breaking News: Laryea Kingston resigns as Ghana U-17 coach after failing to qualify for AFCON

Laryea Kingston has resigned as Ghana U-17 coach, revealing that he made the decision even before the WAFU B Championship kicked off in Accra.

Kingston announced his resignation on Saturday after Ghana were beaten 2-1 in the semifinals of the WAFU B, missing out on qualification for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Kingston expressed his disappointment. However, he concluded the presser with an emotional speech announcing his resignation.

According to Kingston, he has always given his all to the country, both during his playing days, where he represented Ghana from youth to senior level, and as a coach.

Kingston disclosed that he decided to step down while the team was in Russia for the U-16 tournament. His emotional tone was evident as he announced his resignation.

Kingston, who was appointed in April, initially served as assistant coach. During his 18-month tenure, the team played some of the best football seen from Ghana’s youth team, scoring 54 goals in 18 games.

Kingston will now focus on his next job, with reports linking him to Hearts of Oak, a club he once played for.