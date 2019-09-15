BREAKING NEWS: Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey loses dad

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey has been dealt a huge blow with the news of the death of his father.

GHANASoccernet.com can confirm that Mr. Louis Amartey, 72, passed-on on Sunday after a long battle with Diabetes.

Mr. Amartey died at the La General Hospital in the early hours of Sunday, September 15, 2019.

Daniel Amartey is yet to feature for English Premier League side Leicester City in the ongoing campaign after recovering from a knee injury some weeks ago.

Amartey was heavily linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium outfit this summer.

The versatile defender has scored one goal in 46 appearances for the club since joining in 2016 from Danish outfit FC Copenhagen.

He has amassed 22 caps for the Black Stars of Ghana.