Breaking News: Leicester defender Amartey undergoes successful surgery after horrific injury

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey underwent a successful surgery with his club Leicester City on Monday after suffering a horrific injury in the English Premier League over the weekend, Ghanasoccernet.com can reveal.

The 23-year-old underwent the surgery in a hospital in England on Monday morning and he is yet to discharged after the operation to correct the ankle injury.

This means Amartey will be set on the path of recovery to ensure he is fully fit to resume his career after the heart-breaking injury suffered during Saturday's league match against West Ham.

Amartey underwent scans on Sunday to discover the extent of a worrying ankle injury he suffered during the draw against West Ham before it was decided that he undergoes surgery.

The Leicester ace got his left ankle stuck in the turf while falling to make a challenge as West ham attacked and he had to be stretchered from the pitch before being admitted to hospital.

Now he has successfully undergone surgery which bodes well for his career after the injury which shook his team-mates who were close to the action when the defender got injury.

"Daniel Amartey just had a successful surgery and is yet to be discharged," Yussif Chibsah, manager of the Leicester City player said on Monday.

Leicester City manager Claude Puel was unable to put a time-frame on the 23-year-old's return. 'I hope he comes back quickly and strongly,' said Leicester's manager.

'He needs to be examined and afterwards we will see.

'He made a strong game for all the battles. At the end he tries to save an opportunity, he is an example for his teammates. He improves a lot for the season.'

Ben Chilwell said: 'It didn't look great from what I saw. It was horrible. He's put his body on the line and sacrificed himself to stop a goal. Hopefully he can recover quickly.'

Leicester earned a draw in the 89th minute when Wilfred Ndidi's long-range effort took a huge deflection off Fabian Balbuena, who had put West Ham in the lead after half an hour.