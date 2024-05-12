BREAKING NEWS: Liverpool set to trigger £85million release clause of Mohammed Kudus

Liverpool are set to break the bank for Ghana international Mohammed Kudus in the summer transfer window, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Premier League giants are preparing to trigger the West Ham star's £85million release clause as they bolster their squad ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The 23-year-old has been on the radar of the Reds since last summer but were beaten to his signature by the Hammers, who signed him for £38 million from Ajax Amsterdam.

However, incoming coach Arne Slot, a big fan of the Ghanaian, has made the Black Stars midfielder one of his main targets for the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have already made first contacts and negotiations are set to begin in earnest with several clubs including Manchester City and Real Madrid lurking around.

Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring activities in London as they eye the ex-Ajax winger as a potential replacement for the departing Kylian Mbappe.

Kudus has been an instant hit in England, starring for West Ham in the Premier League and Europe, scoring 13 goals across all competitions for the London club.

His latest goal contribution was against Luton Town, delivering the assist for George Earthy's goal in the 3-1 victory over their opponents at the Lonon Olympic Stadium on Saturday.