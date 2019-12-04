BREAKING NEWS: Maxwell Konadu lands Asante Kotoko coaching job

Asante Kotoko have appointed Maxwell Konadu as head coach ahead of the upcoming Ghana Premier League.

Konadu was handed the top job on Wednesday night after holding a fruitful meeting with the Executive Chairman of the club, Dr. Kwame Kyei.

The 47-year old gaffer penned a three years contract with the Porcupine Warriors.

According to reports, he will pocket $5, 000 at every month.

The reports further stated that, newly elected National Chapters Committee (NCC) chairman, Christopher Damenya, has promise to pay $2,000 every month to the club in support for management to add the remaining $3,000.

Konadu was adjudged the Best coach of the just ended WAFU tournament after guiding the Black Stars B to finish second following a shootout defeat against Senegal.

He coached Kotoko to clinch the Ghana Premier League in 2011.