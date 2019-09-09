Breaking News: Medeama CEO James Essilfie to step down on September 20

James Essilfie will step down as Medeama Sporting Club chief executive on September 20, the Premier League club has confirmed.

In a statement released on the club`s official website, the construction engineer and quantity surveyor said he is leaving to hand the baton to someone to continue.

"It has been the greatest privilege to serve Medeama Sporting Club for 11 wonderful years," Essilfie said

"However, I have always been conscious of the fact that, as a member of staff, I was always just a temporary custodian of this marvelous institution.

"I worked with an amazing and hardworking staff who will continue to raise the image of this great club high.

"I am extremely grateful to the president, board, management and supporters for their unflinching support over the years. It has been ups and down, but I will cherish every memory for the rest of my life.

"It's an appropriate time for someone to pick up the baton and continue to serve this badge."

During his tenure, the Mauve and Yellows won two FA Cup titles and played in the CAF Confederation Cup on two occasions, featuring in the group stage in 2016.

He has been instrumental in the enviable brand and image of the Tarkwa-based side.

Prior to his appointment at the club, he was an engineer at Consar Limited and worked as a supervisor at Taysec Construction Limited.

He is also a former engineer at Desimone Construction Limited and a consultant at Civil works.