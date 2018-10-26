Breaking News: Medeama, Kotoko granted request to represent Ghana in Africa campaign

Medeama and Asante Kotoko will represent Ghana in next season's CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively, the local media reports on Friday.

The Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association has granted the request by the two clubs.

The two Ghanaian clubs finally have their wish to represent the powerful West African nation in Africa's inter-club club competition next season which starts next month.

Both clubs petitioned to the interim Ghana FA body after it was initially thrown out of the window during a consultative meeting in Accra last week.

The Mauve and Yellows insist they hold the legitimate right to represent the country after ending the first half of the campaign top of the table.

Asante Kotoko have been angling for an opportunity to play in Africa inter-club competition next year, pushing for a slot after the snub.

Ghana has up to October 29 to submit candidates for the Confederations Cup and Champions League, and with Congress yet to be called by the Normalization Committee with the clubs,it remains to be seen whether or not Ghana can meet the deadline.

