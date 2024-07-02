BREAKING NEWS: Medeama part company with defender Kwadwo Amoako effective immediately

Medeama SC have parted company with defender Kwadwo Amoako with immediate effect, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The Yellow and Mauves outfit and Amoako have agreed to terminate their exiting contract on mutual grounds on Tuesday with the player becoming a free agent.

The highly-rated defender joined Medeama two seasons ago from AshantiGold SC following the Miners demotion to the lower leagues.

The 25-year-old right-back played a total of 33 matches for Medeama across two seasons in the Ghana Premier, scoring one goal in the process.

Amoako was instrumental for the Tarkwa-based club when they won the Ghana Premier League title in the 2022-23 campaign, where he made 20 appearances and provided five assists.

He featured for Medeama five times in the CAF Champions League, starting four of them.

Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars are currently chasing for the signature of the former Ghana national team player ahead of the upcoming season.