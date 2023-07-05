BREAKING NEWS: Medeama to use Cape Coast Stadium, T and A won't be ready

Medeama will submit Cape Coast Stadium to Confederation of African Football (CAF) as their home venue for their debut CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

Medeama had hoped to use T and A Park in Tarkwa but the facility which is still under construction won’t be ready to host the games, hence the club opting for Cape Coast Stadium in the Central Region.

The Cape Coast has hosted several international games including Black Stars matches and it’s expected to be approved.

Medeama’s decision though comes as no surprise because President Moses Armah Parker had hinted it earlier.

"We will represent Ghana in Africa. We are determined to break the jinx, and that is our plan. We have yet to decide where we will play our games. We have approached Gold Fields Ghana Limited to assist in completing the stadium," he disclosed on Asempa FM.

He further explained, "The entire community is eager to support the completion of the stadium, but if we are unable to finish it in time, our next choice will be the Cape Coast Stadium. However, the people of Tarkwa want us to play our games there. Gold Fields has already invested a significant amount of money in the club and they are committed to helping us complete the stadium on schedule."

Medeama won their first Ghana Premier League title early last month.