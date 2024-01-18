Mohammed Kudus starts against Egypt in must-win game for Ghana

West Ham star Mohammed Kudus will start in today's crucial AFCON match against Egypt after fully recovering from a hamstring injury that kept him out of the first game.

This is welcome news for Black Stars fans who were concerned about his availability following coach Chris Hughton's admission of uncertainty regarding Kudus's participation.

Kudus's inclusion in the starting lineup comes as a huge relief, especially considering this is his first AFCON appearance since missing the entire 2021 tournament due to a hip injury.

Despite training with the squad since Monday, there were doubts about his readiness to start until this morning when he successfully passed a fitness test. Coach Hughton had stated that Kudus would be assessed right up until match day, and his passing the test is a clear indication that he's ready to contribute to Ghana's success.

Meanwhile, Hughton has named an unchanged backline with Richard Ofori starting in goal with Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Denis Odoi and Gideon Mensah making up the defence. Salis Abdul Samed replaces Baba Iddrisu, partnering Majeed Ashimeru in midfield with Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo and Inaki Williams also starting.

With Kudus back in the mix, Ghana's chances of securing a much-needed victory have significantly improved. Following a disappointing 2-1 loss to Cape Verde in their opening game, the team finds themselves in a precarious position. Another loss against Egypt could result in an early exit from the tournament, similar to their fate in the previous edition held in Cameroon.

However, with Kudus leading the charge, Ghana has a great opportunity to turn things around and revitalize their tournament aspirations.

A victory against Egypt would not only provide a morale boost but also create momentum that they can carry into their final group stage match against Mozambique, where they hope to secure another win and advance to the next phase of the competition.