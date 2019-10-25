BREAKING NEWS: Newly-elected GFA president Kurt Okraku steps down from Dreams FC role

The newly-elected Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku has stepped down from his position as Executive Chairman of Dreams FC.

Mr. Okraku announced his decision to resign from the Dawu-based outfit on Friday just hours after he was voted as the new GFA boss.

“I wish to announce that I will step down as the chief executive officer of Dreams FC football club if given the mandate as the Ghana Football Association President," Mr. Okraku said.

"This is to enable be dedicate my time and serve the Association”

He won the first contest after polling 44 votes against George Afriyie who had 40 with Nana Yaw Amponsah and Fred Pappoe bagging 27 and 6 votes respectively with Amanda Clinton and George Ankamah failed to grab a vote.

In the second round, the former Hearts of Oak communication team member had 59 votes against his competitors George Afriyie and Nana Yaw Amponsah amassing 43 and 16 votes respectively.

Former Ghana Football Association vice president, George Afriyie conceded defeat ahead of the third round of the election.

Mr. Kurt Okraku was elected as the new boss of the Ghana Football Association after polling 93 votes of YES as against 26 delegates opting NO.

He will be running the Ghana Football Association highest office until 2023.

Okraku has succeeded embattled Kwesi Nyantakyi who stepped down as the FA boss after a lifetime ban from FIFA.