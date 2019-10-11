Breaking News: Normalisation Committee asks court to snub election injunction request by Roy Arthur

The Normalisation Committee of the Ghana FA has asked the Accra High Court to throw out an injunction request on the football governing body's upcoming elections, insisting the writ by Roy Arthur to stop the process is 'defective'.

Naa Odorfoley Nortey, who is representing the Normalisation Committee in the legal suit, says the request of Arthur should be set side because the process of filing the appeal to the court failed to follow laid-down procedure.

Some uncertainty looks to have hit the Ghana FA's upcoming elections after the court action by a disqualified candidate was served on the Normalisation Committee seeking to order the caretaker body to stop the process.

Arthur is unhappy with decision of the Normalisation Committee to exclude him from the race to contest the Central Region's FA chairmanship position.

His lawyer Kwame Quayson slapped the GFA with the writ on Friday afternoon to stop the elections which is supposed to start next week.

The Normalisation Committee's has responded on behalf of the the body saying 'the writ of summons and statement of claim is defective' and prays the court to dismiss it on that basis.

Arthur's quest to stop election was filed on Thursday and the Normalisation Committee has just eight days to respond to the suit otherwise the election will be stopped immediately by the court.

The football administrator told the Accra High Court that the Normalisation Committee breached Article 5 (F) and Article 9 of the GFA regulations to disqualify him.

Arthur wants the court to declare that their action to exclude him from the race is 'irregular and void' and prayed the court to set aside the action of the Normalisation Committee.

The caretaker GFA body is yet to respond to the court action taken by Roy Arthur which has brought some uncertainty to the process of the election of a new executives.