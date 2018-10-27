BREAKING NEWS: Normalisation Committee denies Medeama Africa request as pressure mounts on interim Ghana FA over ‘bogus’ decision

Ghana’s Normalisation Committee have courted controversy after rejecting Medeama’s request to play in the CAF Champions League next season, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The decision by the interim Ghana FA is under severe scrutiny amid claims of political undertone.

The two-time FA Cup winners were hoping to represent the West African nation in Africa’s elite inter-club competition next season but that request has been denied.

It’s unclear what went into the decision to deny the Tarkwa-based side their request to fund their own campaign.

Medeama have insisted they hold a certain level or legitimacy after finishing top of the suspended Ghana Premier League.

However, the Normalisation Committee have shockingly thrown their request out, while granting Asante Kotoko’s request to play in the Africa campaign next season.

The unpopular decision has ruffled feathers in Ghana amid accusations of bias, cronyism and lack of fairness.

Medeama, who have indicated their desire to fund their own campaign, are livid with the ‘unwise’ decision.

It’s unclear if the Mauve and Yellows will seek interpretation of the Ghana FA constitution in the Supreme Court after becoming clear football is in constitutional crisis.

The status of the suspended Ghanaian top-flight remains unclear yet Kotoko have been given a seal of approval on the back of a contentious constitutional provision.

This has opened up the Normalisation Committee for attacks amid accusations of gross incompetence and bias.

It’s appears the interim body have buckled under the weight of pressure from the Ghanaian giants and in the process have bullied Medeama.

The rejection of Medeama’s appeal has sparked controversy in the powerful West African nation especially when the nation loses nothing if they represent the country in the CAF Champions League.

Attempts to bring all stakeholders on board to restore football to normalcy has taken a hit over the controversial decision.

The Normalisation Committee appears to have fallen into the same trap of nepotism, cronyism, and unfairness - accusations that bedeviled the former Ghana FA regime.

Ghana football is in a state of comatose following an investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, revealing widespread corruption in the game.