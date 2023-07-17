Breaking News: Nsoatreman FC head coach Abubakari Mumuni resigns from his role

Nsoatreman FC head coach Abubakari Mumuni Sokpari has stepped down from his position with immediate effect, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

This decision comes ahead of the upcoming season with the reasons why the experienced tactician has resigned yet to be known.

Mumuni Sokpari has sent his letter of resignation to the club on Monday, July 17, 2023.

The 49-year-old took over the coaching role at Nsoatreman in January this year, helping the club to retain their top-flight status at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

The former Wa All Stars coach was guided Nsoatreman to the semi-finals of the Ghana FA, where they lost 3-2 to King Faisal Babes.

The Nsuatre-based club has been linked with a move for former Black Stars assistant coach Maxwell Konadu for the 2023-24 season.

The club is expected to announce a new head coach before they begin pre-season.

Below is a copy of the resignation letter chanced upon by GHANAsoccernet.com