Breaking News: Orlando Pirates table US$ 300,000 to sign Asante Kotoko star Songné Yacouba

South African giants Orlando Pirates FC hope their initial US$ 300,000 offer will be enough to land Asante Kotoko striker Songné Yacouba.

Yacouba, 27, is keen on a move away from the Porcupine Warriors and the chance of playing abroad to enhance his chances of getting a role in the national team.

The Burkina Faso import had an impressive campaign with the Kumasi giants in the CAF Confederation Cup, netting two goals and providing five assists.

His display in the continental showpiece has attracted many suitors including Zambian side ZESCO United and some clubs in the Middle East.

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic is keen on adding the former Etoile Filante and Stade Malien forward to his team in the next transfer window.