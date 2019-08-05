Breaking News: Phar Rangers win case against Ghana FA at CAS, to remain in Division One

Phar Rangers have regained their status as a Division One League club after winning their case against the Ghana Football Association following a Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) ruling.

Despite finishing 12th on the Zone III table at the end the 2016/17 season, Phar Rangers were relegated to the Eastern Region Division Two League with Okyeman Planners who finished 13th earning a slot to maintain their status in the DOL.

This was because Planners won a protest against relegated Okwawu United for failing to pay a fine after their week 29th clash.

But Phar Rangers argued that since Okwawu United failed to pay their fine before their week six league clash, they lose all points in their matches from week 7 to week 30.

Meaning they would also profit from three points and three goals to survive.

It took the Ghana FA Disciplinary Committee 48 days to respond to Phar Rangers' protest with the flimsy excuse that they have no jurisdiction over the case.

Rangers exhausted all the judicial processes at the FA before heading to Switzerland for review.

The CAS ruling read: ''The appeal filled by Phar Rangers FC against the decision of the Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association of 23 February 2018 is upheld.

''The decision of the Appeals Committee of Ghana Football Association of 23 February 2018 is set aside and replaced by this award.

''In the game between Phar Rangers FC and Okwawu United of 16 July 2017, Phar Rangers FC is declared the forfeit winner by 3:0, Phar Rangers FC, therefore, remained in the GFA Division I League in the next football season

''The costs of the arbitration, to be determined and served to the parties by the CAS Court Office, shall be borne by the Ghana Football Association.

''The Ghana Football Association is ordered to pay an amount of CHF 6,000 to Phar Rangers as a contribution to the costs and expenses incurred by Phar Rangers FC in connection with these arbitration proceedings.''