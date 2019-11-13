BREAKING NEWS: Real Zaragoza receive green-light to replace Raphael Dwamena

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 13 November 2019
Raphael Dwamena

Spanish Segunda Division side Real Zaragoza have received the green light from the league authorities, The Professional Football League (LFP), to terminate Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena due to his long-term illness and register a replacement.

Dwamena suffered a heartbreaking setback to his career as he was detected with an unknown heart problem during a routine medical a month ago.

The 24-year-old has since been ruled out of action indefinitely following the unspecified heart problem discovered while he was undergoing health tests.

Real Zaragoza are already in the market looking for a replacement for the Dwamena.

Their initial pursuit for Atletico Madrid B forward Dario Poveda has stalled but are still looking for alternatives.

Dwamena was on loan from Spanish top-flight side Levante, and went ahead to play nine matches - all as a starter - so far this season.

He managed two goals in the process before the unfortunate happened.

