Breaking News: Right to Dream graduate Simon Adingra set to join English side Brighton

Talented young midfielder Simon Adingra is on the verge of becoming the third successive Right to Dream academy graudate to seal a major transfer in Europe in the summer as he is set to join English Premier League side Brighton, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 20-year-old, who left the Ghanaian football academy two seasons ago, will move from Danish top-flight side Nordsjaelland to join the Premier League side if he passes a medical.

He has already agreed his personal terms and the two clubs have agreed a figure of $12million to complete the transfer.

The youngster will travel to England in the coming hours to undergo a medical before signing the contract, agents close to the deal have told Ghana's leading football news outfit, Ghanaosccernet.com.

The Ivory Coast-born youngster was groomed and trained at the iconic Ghanaian academy Right to Dream before they shipped him out to their mother club in Denmark Nordsjaelland.

He follows in the paths of talented youngsters Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana who all trained at the Right to Dream academy, moved to Denmark to play Nordsjaelland before sealing major transfers to top leagues.

All the moves of the trio is worth more than $10million which makes it the thirds successive year that a big player has emerged from the talent factory in Ghana thats producing young superstars.

Kudus joined Ajax Amsterdam in a deal with about $15million before Kamaldeen smashed the record to amout $20million and now Adingra will earn the Ghanaian outfit and their Danish club about $12million.

This is the third succussive summer that Right to Deam has proven that the football transfer market for African football is viable when done in the right way.

Adingra becomes the latest footballer to emerge from the academy and will be a big player for Ivory Coast in the coming years with his move to the English Premier League at 20.

His performances for the Danish side Nordsjaelland is what has attracted interest in him after playing 38 matches for the senior team and scoring 11 goals since moving from the Ghanaian academy two years ago.

The talented youngster scored on his debut for in April last year and was seen as the replacemenet for Kamaldeen who had then moved to Rennes and took the French top-flight league by storm,

Adingra is seen the replacement for Yves Bissouma who was sold to Tottenham Hotspur.

Brighton are confident they can sign the youngster and get him a work permit through the special talent scheme.