Breaking News: Samuel Owusu named in Ghana starting line-up against Sao Tome, Duncan dropped

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has named a very strong starting line-up to face Sao Tome & Principe in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier with tricky winger Samuel Owusu getting a starting place in the team in ahead of Alfred Duncan.

Most of the players who excelled in Thursday's 2-0 win over South Africa in their opening Group C game in Cape Coast were retained in the starting line-up for today's match.

The only change in the squad is Owusu who comes in for Duncan who played at the left wing position which is not the place the latter can be effectively deployed.

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori retained his place in the goalpost with the central defensive partnership between Kasim Adams and Joseph Aidoo protecting him.

The wing backs of impressive youngsters Andy Yiadom and Gideon Mensah will operate from the right and left respectively to give the Black Stars defence the needed stability.

Fit-again Spain-based hotshot Baba Iddrisu will return to his place in central midfield with the highly experienced Thomas Patey playing just ahead of him.

China-based Emmanuel Boateng will play on the right side of the midfield while Owusu will be working from the left side of the midfield to ensure pressure on the opponents.

Captain Andre Ayew will partner his younger brother Jordan in attack as the Black Stars demonstrate that they will be going with all guns blazing in the match.

Ghana will play as guests to Sao Tome and Principe on Monday in their second Group C game in the on-going 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars began their campaign on a good note in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers with 2-0 win over South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday.

Sao Tome, however, aims to get back on track with a victory over the Black Stars after suffering a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Group C leaders Sudan.

São Tomé and Príncipe will host Ghana on the artificial turf at the Estadio Nacional which is very rare to the Black Stars who are used to natural turf on the continent.

The top two sides in 11 of the 12 groups will all advance to the 2021 finals in Cameroon.

Cameroon qualify for the finals as hosts but are taking part in the qualifying campaign to gain competitive match practice which means just one team from Group F will progress to the finals.

Ghana starting line-up

Richard Ofori – GK Defenders: Andy Yiadom Gideon Mensah Joseph Aidoo Kassim Nuhu

Midfielders: Iddrissu Baba Thomas Partey Samuel Owusu Emmanuel Boateng

Forwards: Andre Ayew(c) Jordan Ayew