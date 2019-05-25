BREAKING NEWS: Schalke 04 activate buy-back clause to re-sign Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey

German giants Schalke 4 have activated the buy-back clause to resign inform Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey.

The 21 year-old left the Royal Blues last summer to join SC Paderborn and play in Germany’s second tier but returns to the club after just one season.

Tekpetey joined Schalke 04 in 2016 from the UniStar Soccer Academy but spent most of his time with the U23 side.

The Ghanaian then moved up to the first team squad in the summer of 2016, going on to make two Bundesliga appearances and one Europa League appearance for the club.

The 21-year old joined Austrian top tier side SCR Altach for the 2017/18 season and made ten league appearances, scoring one goal.

However, after a very successful season for SC Paderborn 07 in the Bundesliga II, FC Schalke 04 have activated a buy-back clause to re-sign Bernard Tekpetey from the newly promoted Bundesliga side.

Tekpetey scored ten goals and provided six assists in 32 appearances in eastern Westphalia to help Paderborn secure back-to-back promotions.

The Ghanaian will rejoin the Royal Blues on 1st July 2019 and the club hierarchy are currently discussing his sporting future at the club.