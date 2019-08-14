Sierra Leone government rejects appointment of Sellas Tetteh as Leone Stars coach

The Government of Sierra Leone has rejected the appointment of Ghanaian trainer Sellas Tetteh as the head coach of the Leone Stars.

The Sierra Leone Football Association confirmed the appointment of the Ghana Under-20 World Cup winner as their new man on Tuesday.

Tetteh beat off competition from other shortlisted coaches including Goran Stevanovic, Peter Butler, Tahseen Jabbary and Keister who won the 2019 Sierra Leone Premier League with East End Lions.

However, his appointment has not been recognised by Sierra Leone's sports ministry who claim the selection process for the new coach "did not come to a logical conclusion," and was "incomplete."

"The report of the Ministry's representatives also observed that representative from the Sierra Leone Football Association on the interview panel came with a premeditated mind of appointing the said coach,"part of a statement released on Wednesday August 14 read.

"Therefore the Ministry does not recognize Sellas Tetteh as the Head Coach of the Sierra Leone National Team A because the process was incomplete.

"The Ministry of Sports want to assure all Sierra Leoneans that the government is committed to supporting sports in the country and the process of appointing the National Team A coach will soon come to a conclusion."

The Ghanaian trainer was making a return to the West African nation for a second stint after handling the Leone Stars between 2015 and 2017.

The 62-year-old has loads of experience in the field having guided Ghana to win the U20 FIFA World Cup in 2019, the only African coach to achieve such a feat for an African nation.

Tetteh also led the Ghana U20 to the FIFA World Cups in 2013 and 2015 finishing third and round of 16 respectively.

The former Liberty Professionals coach and technical director has also been in charge of the Rwanda national team from 2010 to 2011.

Tetteh was also the assistant coach of the Black Stars from 2004 to 2008.

