BREAKING NEWS: 10 Premier League, 20 Division One clubs endorse George Afriyie forms

GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm that Ghana Football Association presidential aspirant George Afriyie had the endorsement of 10 Premier League teams and 20 Division One clubs making him one of the strongest candidate in the upcoming elections

The former Vice President of the FA who is competing the position with some top guns such as Wilfred Osei Kwaku, Kurt Okraku and others is gaining grounds to win the election slated for next month.

George had a rousing welcome at the FA Secretariat on Friday as he trooped in with his entourage to the secretariat o submit his forms.

All aspirants competing for a position for the Executive Council and Presidential position needed five clubs to endorse their forms but George according to our checks had the support of all these clubs and should they replicate this in the upcoming elections will see him become the next Ghana Football Association President

The Elections will be held on October 27 and will be chaired by the Elections Committee chaired by Dr Kofi Amoah