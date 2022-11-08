GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

BREAKING NEWS- World Cup 2022: Anderlecht ace Majeed Ashimeru omitted from Ghana final squad for Qatar

Published on: 08 November 2022
BREAKING NEWS- World Cup 2022: Anderlecht ace Majeed Ashimeru omitted from Ghana final squad for Qatar

Anderlecht midfielder Abdul Majeed Ashimeru has been dropped from Ghana's final 26-man squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report. 

The Belgium-based midfielder was named in the initial 55-man provisional squad but GHANASoccernet.com can reveal that the Anderlecht player will not make the team to Qatar.

Despite having a good campaign in the Belgium First Division A, Ashimeru has not played for the Black Stars since featuring in the World Cup qualifier against South Africa in 2021 in Johannesburg.

Ashimeru has played ten matches for Anderlecht in the league this season, scoring two goals for the Purple and White.

More to follow...

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more