BREAKING: Pitch invader Awal Suleman released from Police custody

Pitch invader Awal Suleman has finally been granted bail after spending two days in Police custody.

Awal Suleman was detained by the Cape Coast Police following his invasion of the pitch in Ghana's AFCON qualifier against South Africa.

The 25-year old former 400m runner was arrested by Police after he run onto the pitch in the 84th minute of Ghana's 2-0 win against the Bafana Bafana.

He spent two days in Police custody.

His detention has divided opinions in the public with a social media trend asking for the release Awal.

FA President Kurt Okraku and members of the Association in the central region ensured the zealous fan was taken through the process of bail successfully on Saturday morning.