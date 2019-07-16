BREAKING: Richard Boateng extends contract with AD Alcoron until 2021

Ghanaian midfielder Richard Boateng has extended his stay with Spanish Segunda division side AD Alcoron for another two years.

The midfielder completed his loan spell from Real Oviedo at the end of the season and has now signed a deal that will keep him at Estadio Municipal Santo Domingo until the summer of 2021.

Boateng had an impressive loan spell, where he featured 12 times after joining the club in January.

"The Alcorcón Sports Association and Richard Boateng (10/07/1992) extend their relationship for the next two seasons. Thus, Richard joined the pottery family until 2021 after the end of the contract that united the Ghanaian midfielder with Real Oviedo," Alcoron confirmed the player's new deal in a statement on their website.

"Richard Boateng finished in the winter market last season as a loan from the combined carballón. In the half of course that was part of the rows potters, Richard disputed a total of 12 parties in which it added 815 minutes, all of them in LaLiga 123.

"Welcome Richard Boateng to your house!."

The 26-year old will join the club's preseason ahead of the start of the upcoming campaign.

Richard, junior brother of former Black Star midfield kingpin Drek Boateng previously played for Granada B, UD Melila and Real Oviedo in Spain.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin