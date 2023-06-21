BREAKING: Tiyumba Ladies 'woman-beater' coach Napari Seheru remanded in police custody after court appearance

Coach Idrissu Napari Suheru has been remanded in police custody after his first appearance in court following his attack of female referee Mohammed Sakina Nasara.

The Tiyumba Ladies coach allegedly beat the young referee to pulp during the game between his club and Soccer Missionary Ladies in the regional women's division 1b league.

Napari Suheru was apprehended over the weekend and appeared at the Tamale Magistrate court, where the case is being heard.

After the initial hearings, the coach has been remanded in police custody and will re-appear in court on June 26.

If found guilty, Suheru will suffer severe punishment and could be jailed for his attack of the innocent referee.

Meanwhile, as the police investigation into the attack continues, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has met with the Chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Kurt Okraku, and the Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi, and urged them to notify the police ahead of all football matches in the lower leagues, as is done for the premier league, for the police to put in place adequate security.