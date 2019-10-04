BREAKING: Wilfried Osei disqualified for GFA elections

Wilfried Osei Kwaku, one of the leading candidates for the Ghana Football Association President position has been disqualified for the upcoming elections.

The Bankroller of Tema Youth was omitted from the list of qualified candidates for the upcoming election after the completion of the vetting results.

According to information gathered, Wilfried Osei popularly known as "Palmer" did not convince the vetting committee hence the reason for his disqualification.

However, the other six candidates for the position have all sailed through.

Lawyers Amanda Clinton and George Ankoma, Former vice presidents George Afriyie and Fred Pappoe also made it together with Nana Yaw Amponsah and Kurt E.S Okraku.

Alhaji Fuseini Mahama- aspirant for Western Region FA Chairman and Roy Arthur for the Central Region were the other candidates disqualified.

Below is the complete list of qualified aspirants

President

Amanda Clinton

George Ankoma Mensah

Nana Yaw Amponsah

Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku

George Afriyie

Frederick Pappoe

Executive Council Members- Premier

Anthony Aubynn

Nana Sarfo Oduro

Mr Albert Commey Aryettey

Mr Frederick Moore

Frederick Acheampong

George Amoakoh

Executive Council Members – Division One

Abdul Karimu Ahmed

Otuo Acheampong Barima Boadu

Kweku Abaka Eyiah

Eric Oppong Yeboah

Ransford Abbey

Justice Boison

Samuel Anim Addo

Gideon Fosu

Mark Addo

Executive Council members – Women

Rosalind Amoh

Edna Quagraine

Evelyn Nsiah Asare

Habiba Atta Forson

RFA Chairpersons: