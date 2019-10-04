BREAKING: Wilfried Osei disqualified for GFA elections

Wilfried Osei Kwaku, one of the leading candidates for the Ghana Football Association President position has been disqualified for the upcoming elections.
The Bankroller of Tema Youth was omitted from the list of qualified candidates for the upcoming election after the completion of the vetting results.
According to information gathered, Wilfried Osei popularly known as "Palmer" did not convince the vetting committee hence the reason for his disqualification.
However, the other six candidates for the position have all sailed through.
Lawyers Amanda Clinton and George Ankoma, Former vice presidents George Afriyie and Fred Pappoe also made it together with Nana Yaw Amponsah and Kurt E.S Okraku.
Alhaji Fuseini Mahama- aspirant for Western Region FA Chairman and Roy Arthur for the Central Region were the other candidates disqualified.
Below is the complete list of qualified aspirants
- President
- Amanda Clinton
- George Ankoma Mensah
- Nana Yaw Amponsah
- Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku
- George Afriyie
- Frederick Pappoe
- Executive Council Members- Premier
- Anthony Aubynn
- Nana Sarfo Oduro
- Mr Albert Commey Aryettey
- Mr Frederick Moore
- Frederick Acheampong
- George Amoakoh
- Executive Council Members – Division One
- Abdul Karimu Ahmed
- Otuo Acheampong Barima Boadu
- Kweku Abaka Eyiah
- Eric Oppong Yeboah
- Ransford Abbey
- Justice Boison
- Samuel Anim Addo
- Gideon Fosu
- Mark Addo
Executive Council members – Women
- Rosalind Amoh
- Edna Quagraine
- Evelyn Nsiah Asare
- Habiba Atta Forson
- RFA Chairpersons:
- Ralph Gyambrah – Brong Ahafo
- Charles Anton – Brong Ahafo
- Daniel Agbogah – Volta Region
- Linford Boadu Asamoah – Eastern Region
- Nana Kwadwo Budu – Eastern Region
- Emmanuel Ankamah – Greater Accra Region
- Samuel Aboabire – Greater Accra Region
- Eugene Jacquaye – Greater Accra Region
- Albert Nana Arthur – Greater Accra Region
- Robert Duncan Otieku - Central Region
- Daudi Sudugu Yahaya – Upper West Region
- Hamidu Seidu Bomison - Upper West Region
- Alhaji Moro Ahmed Baba – Upper West Region
- Salifu Shaibu Zida – Upper East Region
- Mohammed Munkaelu Jnr. Attiah – Upper East Region
- Abu-Alhassan Mahamadu – Northern Region
- Karimu Umar Farouk – Northern Region
- Osei Tutu Agyeman – Ashanti Region
- Fred Osei – Western Region
- Simon Ehomah - Western Region
- James Asiedu Kainyah – Western Region
- Mark Bismark Owusu – Western Region