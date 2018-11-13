Brefo Mensah: Horoya AC winger tops 2018 CAF Champions League assist list

Horoya AC's Ghanaian winger Brefo Mensah emerged as the top assists maker in the 2018 CAF Champions League.

It is not always goal scorers who have to be getting the praise and recognition for their efforts in front of goal but playmakers must be getting equal attention and applauds for being the goal providers.

Behind every great finisher is a great provider, after all, and the continent's most prolific sides are well stocked in that area.

Even though Anice Badri finished the competition as the top scorer with eight goals, he cannot take all the glory.

Mensah was very key and instrumental for the Guinean side as they made a progress to the quarter-final of the CAF Champions League for the first time in history.

He made four decisive passes and crosses which led to goals in the campaign.

The four assists were enough for the WAFA SC graduate to finish the competition as the best playmaker along with ES Sétif's Akram Djahnit who also had four assists to his credit.

By Nuhu Adams