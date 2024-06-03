Brian Brobbey and Jeremie Frimpong named in Holland's final squad for EURO 2024

Ghanaian duo Brian Brobbey and Jeremie Frimpong have been included in the final Holland squad for the 2024 European championship in Germany.

Both players, who remain eligible to represent the Black Stars due to the changes in the FIFA nationality switch rules, could permanently seal their fate with the Oranges at the tournament which begins later this month.

Ajax's Brobbey is yet to add to his one senior appearance for the Netherlands while Frimpong, who was a member of the team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, is yet to play his third senior match for the Dutch.

Brobbey and Frimpong reported to camp last weekend following the end of their European season with their various clubs. The Ajax striker enjoyed an outstanding campaign in the Eredivisie after scoring 18 league goals in 30 matches.

Meanwhile, Frimpong won a historic double with Bayer Leverkusen, starring in their unbeaten run in the Bundesliga in the just-ended season.

Should both players fail to make an appearance for the Netherlands at the 2024 Euros, they would be available to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.

Below is the announcement of the final squad by Ronald Koeman: