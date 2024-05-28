Brian Brobbey earns spot in EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Season

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey has gained recognition for his impressive performances for Ajax, earning a place in the Team of the Season card in EA Sports FC 24.

These cards are designed to acknowledge players who have consistently delivered exceptional performances in real-life matches.

Despite Ajax's challenging season, Brobbey remained a beacon of hope, contributing significantly to the club's success with his goals and assists. His new card in EA Sports FC 24 reflects his exceptional speed, a hallmark of his playing style, and highlights his impressive physical qualities, making him a formidable force on the virtual pitch.

Reports from Holland indicate that English Premier League club Arsenal and German outfit Borussia Dortmund are interested in the talented striker. The 22-year-old concluded the Eredivisie season with an impressive tally of 18 goals and 10 assists in 30 appearances.

Ajax endured one of their worst seasons in recent times, finishing fifth in the Eredivisie and only managing to qualify for the playoff of the Europa League.

Meanwhile, the Dutch giants could lose Brobbey, as his remarkable performances have garnered attention among Europe’s top teams, with Arsenal believed to be leading the race for the young striker.

As Brobbey continues to impress on and off the field, his future looks bright, and he could soon make a significant move to one of Europe’s top leagues.