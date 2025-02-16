Brian Brobbey on target as Ajax secures emphatic 4-0 victory against Heracles

Dutch-forward of Ghanaian descent, Brian Brobbey scored for Ajax on Sunday, helping the team to secure an emphatic 4-0 victory against Heracles in the Dutch Eredivisie.

The striker started the Round 23 contest in the Dutch top-flight league and put up a good performance.

His goal came in the 43rd minute after he was assisted by winger Bertrand Traore with a fine pass.

Before Brian Brobbey’s goal, Mika Godts had opened the scoring for Ajax in the 17th minute, ensuring that the hosts went into the break with a comfortable lead.

In the second half, goals from Jorrel Hato and Davy Klaassen (Ajax) sealed the emphatic 4-0 win for Ajax to earn all three points for the side.

Following his goal contribution on Sunday, Brian Brobbey now has three goals and two assists after making 20 appearances in the Dutch Eredivisie for Ajax.

Meanwhile, the big win has sent Ajax to the summit of the Dutch Eredivisie title.