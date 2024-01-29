Brian Brobbey's brace powers Ajax to victory against Heracles in Dutch Eredivisie

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey showcased an outstanding performance for Ajax on Saturday, netting a brace to lead his team to a 4-2 victory over Heracles in the ongoing Dutch Eredivisie campaign.

The 21-year-old striker played a pivotal role in Ajax's success in the Round 19 clash. Despite Heracles taking an early lead with Jizz Hornkamp's goal in the 12th minute, Brobbey responded swiftly, equalising for Ajax in the 16th minute.

Ajax continued to assert their dominance as Steven Berghuis and Brian Brobbey found the net, extending the lead to 3-1 in the 55th and 57th minutes, respectively. However, Heracles managed to pull one back through Mario Engels in the 60th minute.

Not to be outdone, Ajax sealed the victory with Kristian Hlynsson's goal in the 84th minute, securing a 4-2 win.

Brian Brobbey's exceptional form this season was further highlighted as he made his mark with another stellar performance.

In the current Dutch Eredivisie season, Brobbey has made 18 appearances, scoring an impressive 13 goals and providing four assists. Ajax's next challenge will be against league leaders PSV Eindhoven, where fans will be eager to witness more standout performances from the talented forward.