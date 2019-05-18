Bribery must stop as soon as possible in Ghana football- Ashantigold coach Kjetil Zachariassen

Ashantigold coach Kjetil Zachariassen has called for stop of bribery and corruption in Ghana football following allegations of match fixing in the game between his side and Asante Kotoko.

Asante Kotoko have been allegedly accused of trying to influence the game, after a man named Shishiila was revealed to be hounding the referee in that match for failing honour his part of a deal which involved the exchange of GHC 8000.

Following the shocking revelations after Ashantigold's win over the Porcupine Warriors, coach Zachariassen says the cancer must end to ensure the serenity of the sport.

"We have to be more professional and love football more than money. If bribery is going on in Ghana football, it is has to stop as soon as possible," hhe told Sikka Sports.

The minners, who currently lie 3rd in Zone A will face Bechem United on Match Day 13.

“There’ll be no special preparation for this game. We are working on our structure and system.

“We’ll do the same as we’ve done previously. Our simple philosophy is to replicate what we do at training in matches,” he said.