Bright Addae Foundation to honor ex-Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi 

Former Ghana Football Association President and CAF Executive Council Member Lawyer Kwesi Nyantakyi will be honoured by the Bright Addae Foundation in his hometown in the Upper West Regional capital, Wa.

Bright Addae who plied his trade Wa All Stars now Legon Cities was nurtured by the industrious football administrator before travelling overseas to pursue his football career.

The Award-winning football administrator and the legal luminary in his remarks expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the Bright Addae Foundation for the initiative to honour him in his homeland, WA.

"I'm grateful for the initiative from your foundation. I will urge you to continue to support the needy, widows, and widowers in the deprived communities. The people of Wa are ready to receive you and your foundation".

Bright Addae on his part noted that Lawyer Kwesi Nyantakyi has done a lot for him which he cannot pay him but will rather honour him as an appreciation to what he did for him some years ago.

"President Nyantakyi is my father and he has done a lot for me so this is the time as a son I have to honour him as an appreciation to what he did for me".

He added that he came to the limelight with unflappable support from President Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The Administrative cum Operations Manager of the Bright Addae Foundation furthermore added that the foundation will do donations annually to honour the former President of the Ghana Football Association and CAF Executive Council Member.

"This is something the Foundation will do annually to honour the man who has helped many people to get daily bread to feed their families. To me, he is worth more than this. All that I can say is that God should grant us more life to honour him more".