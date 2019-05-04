Bright Addae scores consolation for Ascoli in defeat against Serie A promotion hopefuls Palermo

Ghanaian defender Bright Addae netted a consolation for Ascoli in their 2-1 loss against Serie A qualification hopefuls Palermo on Saturday.

Following a cagey first half, Ascoli fans went silence at the Stadio Cino e Lillo Del Duca on the 60th minute mark when striker Stefano Moreo put Palermo in front with a smart finish.

But the lead did not last as Bright Addae levelled the scores three minutes later with a close range finish.

However, the hosts could not hold on for a point as Swizz midfielder Nicolas Haas scored in the 86th minute to give Palermo the needed three points.

Addae was replaced with Davide Frattesi in the 77th minute of the game.