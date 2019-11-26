Bright Gyamfi earns praises of Benevento captain in victory against Crotone

Benevento captain Cristian Maggio has been singing praises of Ghanaian youngster Bright Gyamfi following his impressive performance against Crotone in the serie B on Saturday.

The 23-year old Ghanaian, who was played out of his favourite position, displayed grit and solidity in the heart of defence as Benevento secured a 2-0 win over their opponents.

"Today I would like to say a few words about this boy. I call him the silent boy and yes because Bright speaks little he is polite and he is a serious professional. For him today it was not an easy game for many reasons, above all to play in a role not his own and after so much," Maggio said after the game.

"Time is not at all easy. Congratulations vecio great game. And congratulations to all for the super performance. Now head to Venice".

Gyamfi has made two appearances in serie B this season but his performance on Sunday could be the catalyst for him this campaign.